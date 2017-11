Nov 21 (Reuters) - WCM BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG :

* SAID ON MONDAY APPOINTED PETER FINKBEINER AND NICLAS KAROFF AS MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

* FURTHERMORE, THE SUPERVISORY BOARD ELECTED MICHAEL ZAHN AS CHAIRMAN AND HELMUT ULLRICH AS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

