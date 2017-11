Nov 21 (Reuters) - FONCIERE DES REGIONS:

* LAUNCHES OPERATION “SILEX” IN LYON, REPRESENTING INVESTMENT OF EUR 166 MLN

* CONSTRUCTION WORKS TO START AT END OF THIS YR, PROJECTS TO BE DELIVERED AT END 2020

* ANNOUNCES SHARING OF SILEX PROPERTIES WITH ASSURANCES DU CREDIT MUTUEL UNDER 50.1%/49.9% INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP

Source text: bit.ly/2Baoi2j

