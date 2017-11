Nov 22 (Reuters) - MERLIN GROUP SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT ISSUED 6,540 SERIES F8 BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 6.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SERIES F8 BONDS WERE OFFERED AND ALLOTTED TO ONE ENTITY

* FUNDS RAISED FROM BONDS ISSUANCE WILL BE SPENT ON DEVELOPMENT OF THE COMPANY‘S ACTIVITY

