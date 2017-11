Nov 21 (Reuters) - ULKER BISKUVI SANAYI:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT WORTH USD 450.0 MILLION WITH 3 YEARS MATURITY AND INTEREST PAYMENT IN EVERY 6 MONTHS

* THE LOAN TO BE PROVIDED BY 15 INTERNATIONAL BANKS LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, RABO BANK AND HSBC

* THE LOAN TO BE USED FOR COMPANY FINANCIAL COSTS

