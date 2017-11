Nov 23 (Reuters) - INTELIWISE SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED DEAL WITH ONE OF LEADING INVESTMENT FUNDS

* CONTRACT VALUE EXCEEDS 15 PERCENT OF COMPANY‘S OWN CAPITAL

* UNDER THE DEAL COMPANY TO IMPLEMENT AND INTEGRATE CHATBOT AND LIVE CHAT SERVICES, PROVIDE SERVICES WITHIN MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION MODEL AND CONDUCT TRAININGS

