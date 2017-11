Nov 24 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN SA:

* COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY RENEWAL OF THE DIRECTOR‘S TERM OF OFFICE OF PIERRE-ANDRE DE CHALENDAR

* DOMINIQUE LEROY, CEO OF PROXIMUS, TO BE CO-OPTED AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO REPLACE OLIVIA QIU

