Nov 24(Reuters) - DIAGNOSTIC AND THERAPEUTIC CENTER OF ATHENS HYGEIA SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY, GEORGIOS APOSTOLOPOULOS HOLDINGS SUBMITTED A BID OFFER FOR THE ACQUISITION UP TO 91,719,731 BY MAXIMUM NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

* THE BID OFFERED BY THE OFFEROR IN CASH FOR THE ACQUISITION OF EACH TENDER OFFER IS EUR 0.45

Source text : bit.ly/2mUZcRC

