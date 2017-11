LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - The German State of North Rhine-Westphalia, rated Aa1/AA-/AAA (all stable), has mandated Barclays, DekaBank, Deutsche Bank, DZ BANK and NORD/LB to lead manage its upcoming 5yr benchmark EUR LSA transaction.

The issue will have a fixed rate coupon. Launch is expected in the near future, subject to market conditions.