Nov 28(Reuters) - BARBARA BUI:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY H1 REVENUE EUR 6.3 MLN VS EUR 10.4 MLN YR AGO

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING LOSS EUR 1.4 MLN VS LOSS EUR 1.7 MLN YR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 2.0 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 0.2 MLN YR AGO

* CLOSURE OF SOME SITES AND WORKFORCE REDUCTION TO PRODUCE FULL EFFECTS FROM H2 2017, AND IN FY 2018

Source text: bit.ly/2Ab5pOt

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)