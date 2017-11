BRIEF-Cerved Board Approves Incorporation Of Units Cerved Group And Consit Italia

Nov 28 (Reuters) - CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS SPA :

* SAID ON MONDAY BOARD HAD APPROVED THE INCORPORATION OF UNIT CERVED GROUP AND INDIRECT UNIT OF CERVED GROUP

* CERVED GROUP OWNS 94.3 PCT OF CONSIT ITALIA

* TO ASSIGN 3.05 CERVED INFORMATION GROUP SHARES PER EACH SHARE HELD IN CONSIT ITALIA

* TO CARRY OUT A CAPITAL INCREASE FOR THE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 71,206.00 TO INCORPORATE CONSIT ITALIA, CORRESPONDING TO UP TO 275,226 NO-PAR VALUE SHARES

* TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY MARCH 31, 2018

