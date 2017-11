LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) -

* IPTs 10yr UST+280 area, benchmark size, pricing today. Due 1 Dec 2032, one-time call on 1 Dec 2027, pay 1 Dec, coupon resets to 5yr mid-swaps plus credit spread, 200k/1k denoms. (7:37am)

Deutsche Bank AG New York Branch has mandated Deutsche Bank Securities Inc as sole bookrunner for an SEC registered 15NC10 fixed-to-fixed reset subordinated Tier 2 benchmark. Expected instrument ratings Ba2/BB+/BBB (st/neg/st). (7:37am)