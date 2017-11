Nov 29 (Reuters) - BIOCARTIS GROUP NV:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT IT RAISED EUR 80 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS

* AMOUNT MEANS OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF 6.4 MLN NEW SHARES

* ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 12.50 PER SHARE ​

