LONDON, Nov 30 (IFR) -

* IPts 3mE+50 area (exp 3mE+50 coupon), benchmark size, pricing today. Full details to follow. (8:38am)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB+ (st/neg/st), has mandated Deutsche Bank AG London as sole bookrunner for a 3yr senior unsecured euro benchmark FRN. (8:38am)