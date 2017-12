Nov 30 (Reuters) - COMPERIA.PL SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ADAM JABLONSKI AND MAREK DOJNOW SIGNED SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT AND NOW HOLD JOINTLY 24.35% OF VOTES IN THE COMPANY

* ADAM JABLONSKI IS A MEMBER OF THE COMPANY‘S SUPERVISORY BOARD AND HOLDS 9.78% OF VOTES IN THE COMPANY

* MAREK DOJNOW IS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY‘S SUPERVISORY BOARD AND HOLDS 14.57% OF VOTES IN THE COMPANY

