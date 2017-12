Dec 1 (Reuters) - EXPERT SYSTEM:

* SAID ON THURSDAY DURING THE RIGHTS ISSUE OFFER PERIOD 3.2 MLN SHARES EQUAL TO 85.97% OF THE SAHRES IN THE ISSUE OFFER WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR EUR 4.2 MLN

* ADDITIONAL 463,824 SHARES EQUAL TO 12.47% OF THE ISSUE WERE SUBSCRIBED WITH PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS FOR EUR 602,971.2

* IN TOTAL 98.44% OF SHARE ISSUE WAS SUBSCRIBED FOR EUR 4.8 MLN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)