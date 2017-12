BRIEF-NanoRepro cuts 2017 revenue outlook

Dec 5 (Reuters) - NANOREPRO AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ACCORDING TO MANAGEMENT ESTIMATES, FY TURNOVER IS NOW EXPECTED TO RISE TO BETWEEN EUR 1.6 AND 1.8 MILLION (2016: EUR 1.5 MILLION), PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED FY REVENUE OF 2.0 MILLION EUROS

* FY EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE BY AT LEAST € 300,000 COMPARED TO 2016 (2016: € -835,000)

* For 2018 currently forecasts revenue growth of at least 40 percent to EUR 2.5 million with a balanced operating result

