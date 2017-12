Dec 5 (Reuters) - VAKIF FINANSAL KIRALAMA:

* BOARD OF MANAGEMENT AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE FOR THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS WORTH UP TO 900.0 MILLION LIRA WITH VARIOUS TERMS UP TO 2 YEARS THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT OR SALE TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS

