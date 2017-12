Dec 6 (Reuters) - X-TRADE BROKERS DM:

* THE COMPANY DOES NOT MEET THE REQUIREMENTS SET BY THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) TO PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FY 2017

* CO ADDS THAT THE RECOMMENDATION OF KNF IS NOT A LEGALLY BINDING ACT, BUT IT HAS RATHER AN INSTRUCTIONAL VALUE WHICH, HOWEVER, COULD CONSTITUTE A SIGNIFICANT RECOMMENDATION FOR AUTHORITIES

* FOR FY 2016 CO PAID A DIVIDEND OF 0.32 ZLOTY PER SHARE

