Dec 7 (Reuters) - 5EL SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY COMPLETES REORGANIZATION AND IS RENAMED INTO THE NATIVE SA

* EGM ELECTED SERGEY SKATERSCHIKOV TO LEAD COMPANY AS THE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WITH SERGE UMANSKY, TO REMAIN IN THE BOARD OF THE NATIVE SA AS VICE-CHAIRMAN AND ALSO TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF ASKNET AG SUPERVISORY BOARD

