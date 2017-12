Dec 8 (Reuters) - MONDO TV FRANCE SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAD ISSUED ITS SECOND BOND TRANCHE UNDER THE ATLAS AGREEMENT

* SECOND TRANCHE CONCERNS 25 BONDS FOR THE TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 250,000

* ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES REQUESTED THE CONVERSION OF 10 OF THE 25 BONDS ISSUED

