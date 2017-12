Dec 8 (Reuters) - TRANSTURK HOLDING:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL TO 32.6 MILLION LIRA FROM 25.6 MILLION LIRA WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUES

* TO RESTRICT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS

* NEWLY ISSUED SHARES WORTH OF 7.0 MILLION LIRA TO BE ASSIGNED TO MINE TOZLU

