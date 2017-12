Dec 8 (Reuters) - GEQUITY SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAD REAPPROVED FY 2016, Q1 2017, H1 2017 AND 9-MONTH 2017 RESULTS

* FY 2016 NET LOSS EUR 1.8 MLN, IMPROVING BY EUR 0.8 MLN YEAR ON YEAR

* Q1 2017 NET LOSS EUR 131,000, IMPROVING BY EUR 42,000 YEAR ON YEAR

* H1 2017 NET LOSS EUR 340,000 VS LOSS EUR 70,000 A YEAR BEFORE

* 9-MONTH 2017 NET LOSS WIDENED BY EUR 450,000 YEAR ON YEAR TO EUR 649,000

