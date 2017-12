Dec 11 (Reuters) - WOOLWORTH CYPRUS PROPERTIES PLC :

* SAYS TO INCREASE NOMINAL CAPITAL FROM EUR 57.8 MLN DIVIDED INTO 170 MLN SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.34 EACH TO EUR 74.8 MLN DIVIDED INTO 220 MLN SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE EUR 0.34 EACH

* SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF EUR 15.8 MLN FROM THE 2015 PROFITS

* SAYS ISSUE OF NEW SHARES WILL BE CALCULATED ON THE BASIS OF THE NET PAYABLE DIVIDEND

