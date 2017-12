BRIEF-TK Development Q3 2017/18 EBIT Swings To Loss Of DKK 401.7 Mln

Dec 11 (Reuters) - TK DEVELOPMENT A/S:

* SAID WILL CHANGE ITS STRATEGIC FOCUS

* FOCUS WILL BE ON DANISH AND SWEDISH PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS; TO DIVEST GROUP’S POLISH ACTIVITIES WITHIN 2 YRS

* PREVIOUS ASSET MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES WILL BE DIVESTED SOONER THAN ORIGINALLY PLANNED

* 2017/18 CONSOLIDATED RESULT EXPECTED TO BE LOSS OF DKK 355 MILLION BEFORE TAX (PREVIOUSLY SAW PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF DKK 50-60 MILLION)

* TARGET REMAINS TO ACHIEVE A RETURN ON ALLOCATED EQUITY IN THE PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT SEGMENT OF 15-20% P.A. BEFORE TAX, BUT NOW AS FROM FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/19

* 9-MONTH RESULT BEFORE TAX WAS A LOSS OF DKK 397.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF DKK 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 2017/18 EBIT LOSS DKK 401.7 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT DKK 19.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 2017/18 LOSS BEFORE TAX DKK 411.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT DKK 9.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

