Dec 12 (Reuters) - Domo Activos Socimi SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ON EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING HELD ON DEC. 1 APPROVED A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 15 MILLION EUROS

* TO ISSUE UP TO 7.5 MILLION SHARES AT NOMINAL VALUE OF 2.00 EUROS WITH PREFERRED SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

Source text: bit.ly/2kpIN3j

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)