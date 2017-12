Dec 12(Reuters) - Ilkka Yhtymä Oyj:

* SAID ON MONDAY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH CITY OF SEINÄJOKI TO SELL OLD PRINTING PRESS OFFICE IN SEINÄJOKI

* WILL ADD ABOUT EUR 1.6 MLN GAINED ON THE SALE TO Q1 2018 RESULTS

