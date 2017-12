Dec 12 (Reuters) - Quirin Privatbank AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY PLANS TO ESTABLISH BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF ‘QUIRION’ UNIT AS AN INDEPENDENT ENTITY

* SAID THAT AFTER CREATION OF FURTHER NECESSARY CONDITIONS EXPECTS TO INTRODUCE “QUIRION” BUSINESS UNIT (PROBABLY IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2018) AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THE BUSINESS UNDER THE NAME “QUIRION AG”

