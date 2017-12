BRIEF-IVS Group: Acquisition of Enopanorama Nespresso Branche

Dec 12(Reuters) - IVS Group SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS UNIT IVS ITALIA SPA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF THE BUSINESS OF ENOPANORAMA SRL RELATED TO DISTRIBUTION OF PROFESSIONAL LINE OF NESPRESSO COFFEE CAPSULES, ACTIVE IN LAZIO, ABRUZZO AND UMBRIA

* PROVISIONAL VALUE OF THE ACQUISITION IS EQUAL TO EURO 7.1 MILLION

* WITH THIS FURTHER REGIONAL ACQUISITIONS THE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN IVS AND NESPRESSO COVERS NOW THE LARGEST PART OF THE ITALIAN TERRITORY Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)