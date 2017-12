BRIEF-Borgosesia SpA in liquidazione Announces Final Results Of Its Share Swap Offer

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Borgosesia SpA in liquidazione:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY FINAL RESULTS OF ITS SHARE SWAP OFFER

* 20.9 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES WERE TENDERED DURING THE OFFER PERIOD, REPRESENTING 53.87% OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* 31,721 SAVINGS SHARES WERE TENDERED, 0.08 PCT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* AS A RESULT OF THE OFFER WILL ALLOCATE 21.0 MILLION SHARES OF KRONOS SPA, REPRESENTING 68.1 PCT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* CO WILL OWN 75.1 PCT OF ITS OWN ORDINARY SHARES AND 3.6 PCT OF ITS SAVINGS SHARES

* 25.9 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF THE CO AND 31,721 SAVINGS SHARES WILL BE CANCELLED

* AFTER THE OFFER THE CO TO HOLD 2.6 MILLION OWN SHARES, REPRESENTING 20 PCT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

