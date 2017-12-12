REFILE-EBRD pledges up to EUR100m in largest Green bond fund

(Removes euro symbol from headline)

By Merle Crichton

LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - The EBRD has announced plans to invest up to €100m in Amundi and the International Finance Corporation’s Green bond fund, which stands as the world’s largest, having raised more than US$1.2bn so far.

The development bank said today that it will invest in up to 5% of “Amundi Planet - Emerging Green One”, the first fund launched in July by Amundi and the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group.

The fund, the first of its kind dedicated to emerging markets, is on track to reach the €2bn earmarked for February 2018 when the fundraising will close.

EBRD president Suma Chakrabarti said in a statement that the fund should boost green finance in the EBRD regions, increase investor awareness of green capital market products and support banks to issue Green bonds.

The fund aims to allocate at least triple the amount of the EBRD’s investment to the bank’s countries of operations, as part of the fund’s regional diversification policy.

The targets for the greening of the overall portfolio will also apply at the same rate as the amount allocated to the EBRD regions.

In addition, the bank will launch a dedicated Green bond technical cooperation programme, focused on expanding Green bond capacities in EBRD countries of operations, which will spur on the financing of green projects.

The global issuance of Green bonds exceeded US$100bn in 2007, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative, a not-for-profit organisation to mobilise bond markets for climate change solutions.

Since it first started issuing them, the EBRD has launched 65 Green bonds totalling €2.5bn-equivalent. (Reporting by Merle Crichton; Editing by Alex Chambers, Philip Wright)