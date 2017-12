BRIEF-EJT Investment announces tender for 52.88% of Tarczynski shares at 10.5 zloty/shr

Dec 12 (Reuters) - TARCZYNSKI SA

* EJT INVESTMENTS S.A R.L. ANNOUNCES A TENDER TO BUY 6 MILLION OF COMPANY‘S SHARES AT 10.5 ZLOTYS PER SHARE, THE TENDERER AND INTERMEDIARIES IN THE TRANSACTION INFORMED ON TUESDAY IN A STATEMENT

* EJT INVESTMENTS, WHICH IS OWNED BY ELZBIETA TARCZYNSKA AND JACEK TARCZYNSKI, PLANS TO ACQUIRE 52.88 PCT OF STAKE IN THE COMPANY AND RAISE ITS OWNERSHIP IN THE COMPANY TO 100 PCT

* ENTRIES IN THE TENDER OFFER TO BE ACCEPTED FROM JANUARY 30 TILL FEBRUARY 28

* THE INTERMEDIARIES IN TENDER ARE DM PKO BP AND DM BZ WBK

