Dec 13 (Reuters) - NBG PANGAEA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CO :

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY TO DISTRIBUTE INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.09 PER SHARE (NET), PART OF THE DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

* PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL COMMENCE ON DECEMBER 29,2017

