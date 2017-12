Dec 13(Reuters) - Caleffi SpA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY 9-MONTH NET REVENUES OF EUR 41.6 MILLION EUROS, UP 2.9 PCT YEAR ON YEAR

* FORECASTS FY 2017 TURNOVER BETWEEN 57 AND 58 MILLION EUROS, COMPARED TO 59.2 MILLION EUROS IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)