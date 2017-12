(Refiles to add additional Reuters Instrument Codes for Dea Capital and Banca IMI.)

Dec 13 (Reuters) - IDEAMI SPA:

* DEA CAPITAL AND BANCA IMI SUBSCRIBED TO 2.1 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES AND 0.4 MILLION SPECIAL SHARES EACH

* DEA CAPITAL AND BANCA IMI NOW OWN 7.97 PERCENT STAKE IN IDEAMI EACH FOLLOWING RESERVED PLACEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)