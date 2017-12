Dec 14 (Reuters) - Officiis Properties SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY H1 REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO VALUED AT EUR 347.6 MLN (EXCLUDING DUTIES)

* H1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 4.6 MLN

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR 25.7 MLN VS EUR 4.8 MLN YR AGO

* H1 NET OPERATING INCOME EUR 37.4 MLN VS EUR 12.3 MLN YR AGO

* H1 NET RENTAL INCOME OF EUR 3.6 MLN VS 2.8 MLN YR AGO

* FY 2017-2018 WILL CONTINUE TO BE AFFECTED BY FINANCIAL VACANCIES AND RENTAL DISCOUNTS TO NEW TENANTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)