Dec 14 (Reuters) - TRAJANO IBERIA SOCIMI SA:

* BOARD APPROVES FY 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 0.2025 EURO NET PER SHARE

* APPROVES DIVIDEND FROM RETAINED EARNINGS OF 0.10 EURO NET PER SHARE

* DIVIDEND TO BE PAID ON DEC 22

Source text: bit.ly/2yq0WCV

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)