Dec 14 (Reuters) - Atlantia SpA:

* AUTOSTRADE PER L’ITALIA (ASPI) AND CASSA DEPOSITI E PRESTITI (CDP) SAID ON WEDNESDAY THEY SIGNED LOAN AGREEMENT WORTH A TOTAL OF EUR 1.7 BLN (INCLUDING EUR 1.1 BLN IN THE FORM OF 10-YEAR TERM LOAN AND EUR 0.6 BLN IN THE FORM OF 5-YEAR REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT)

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FINANCE THE UPGRADE AND MODERNISATION OF THE MOTORWAY NETWORK OPERATED UNDER CONCESSION BY ASPI

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)