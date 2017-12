Dec 14 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP):

* NAMIK KEMAL GOKALP ACQUIRES 9.2 PERCENT PREFERENTIAL SHARES AND 9.7 PERCENT ORDINARY SHARES IN SEYITLER KIMYA

* TOTAL STAKES OF SHAREHOLDER NAMIK KEMAL GOKALP IN SEYITLER KIMYA BECOMES 18.9 PERCENT

