Dec 15 (Reuters) - BRIQ PROPERTIES REIC :

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY ACQUIRES INDEPENDENT OFFICE BUILDING IN KALLITHEA,FOR TOTAL PRICE CONSIDERATION OF EUR 1.1 MLN

* PURCHASE WAS FINANCED FROM THE COMPANY‘S OWN FUNDS

