Dec 15 (Reuters) - PLATYNOWE INWESTYCJE SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT REDEEMED 9.7 MILLION OF OWN SHARES FOLLOWING REGISTRATION OF SHARE CAPITAL DECREASE

* REDEEMED SHARES REPRESENTING 32.86 PERCENT OF COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)