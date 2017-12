Dec 15 (Reuters) - T-BULL SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO 10,000 ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UP TO 100,000 SERIES F SHARES

* SERIES F SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PUBLIC SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)