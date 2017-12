BRIEF-Bastogi, Brioschi sign prelim. contract for sale of real estate complex in Milan

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Bastogi SpA

* BASTOGI, BRIOSCHI SVILUPPO IMMOBILIARE SPA (Brioschi) AND ANTIRION SGR (COMPANY MANAGED BY FUND MEGATRENDS ITALIA, “FUND”) SIGN PRELIMINARY CONTRACT FOR SALE OF REAL ESTATE COMPLEX IN MILAN

* BRIOSCHI SVILUPPO IMMOBILIARE AND CAMABO SRL (COMPANY CONTROLLED BY BASTOGI IN 51% AND BRIOSCHI IN 49%) WILL SELL THE REAL ESTATE COMPLEX

* TOTAL PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT EUR 102 MILLION IN ADDITION TO TAXES, WITH EUR 98.9 MILLION ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRIOSCHI AND ABOUT EUR 3.1 ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SINGLE PROPERTY SOLD BY CAMABO

* FINAL PRICE TO BE ESTABLISHED IN RELATION TO OUTSTANDING RENTS AT THE CLOSING DATE

* THE FUND HAS PAID AN ADVANCE OF EUR 10 MILLION

* THE DEED OF DEFINITIVE CONTRACT, WITH SIMOULTANOUS PAYMENT OF REMAINING PRICE, WILL HAPPEN AT THE END OF THE PRE-EMPTIVE PROCEDURE, PROBABLY BEFORE END OF MARCH 2018

