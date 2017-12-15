FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pruszczynski, Polinvest 7 announce tender for Sare shares at 22.7 zloty/shr
December 15, 2017 / 6:02 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Pruszczynski, Polinvest 7 announce tender for Sare shares at 22.7 zloty/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sare:

* Tomasz Sebastian Pruszczynski and Polinvest 7 S.a.r.l have announced a tender for 1.7 million of the company’s shares, said an intermediary in the transaction, DM Millennium

* The entity which is going to buy up to a 74.01 percent stake in the company is the Luxembourg-based Polinvest 7

* Following the tender, parties plan to own 100 percent of the company

* Entries in the tender will be accepted between Jan. 9 and Feb. 15, 2018

Source text: bit.ly/2CzOwfa

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
