Dec 18 (Reuters) - SLASKIE KAMIENICE SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS UNIT, SLASKA PROHIBICJA SP. Z O.O., HAS RECEIVED A 1.5 MILLION ZLOTY INVESTMENT CREDIT

* THE CREDIT WILL BE USED TO FINANCE AND RE-FINANCE PURCHASE OF A RESTAURANT IN KATOWICE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)