Dec 18 (Reuters) - EXPERT SYSTEM SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS COMPLETED SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING

* SAID RAISED ITS CAPITAL INCREASE BY ADDITIONAL EUR 910,000

* THE CAPITAL INCREASE CONCERNED 3,971,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO ABOUT 11 PCT OF THE POST-MONEY SHARE CAPITAL, FOR EUR 5.2 MLN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)