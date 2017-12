BRIEF-Eprice Updates On Tech&Appliance Market Trends And Impact On 2017 Targets

Dec 18 (Reuters) - EPRICE SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ACCORDING TO RECENT ESTIMATES THE TECH&APPLIANCE ONLINE MARKET SHOWS A SLOWING GROWTH RATE VERSUS THE 8.5 PCT YOY RATE COMMUNICATED WITH THE 9-MONTH 2017 RESULT PRESENTATION

* TECH&APPLIANCE ONLINE MARKET SITUATION LEADS TO ESTIMATE OF A “SINGLE DIGIT” GROWTH FOR FY 2017, VERSUS “MID TEENS” WHICH HAD BEEN ESTIMATED AT BEGINNING OF 2017, WITH PARTICULAR REFERENCE TO GMV, REVENUES AND EBITDA

* REASONABLY EXPECTS AN IMPROVEMENT OF GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE IN Q4 2017 VS Q4 2016

* ESTIMATES THAT, PURSUANT TO THE WEAK MARKET CONDITIONS AND THE CONTINOUS COMPETITIVE PRESSURE, SUCH RESULT DOES NOT REASONABLY ALLOW AN IMPROVEMENT OF Q4 2017 EBITDA VS Q4 2016

