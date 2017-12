Dec 18(Reuters) - VERUSA HOLDING:

* IDENTIFIES 5.4 MILLION TONS PROCESSABLE AND MERCHANTABLE BAUXITE ORE RESERVE IN ADANA TUFANBEYLI BAUXITE MINE

* IDENTIFIES RESERVE AFTER DRILLING WORKS IN ADANA TUFANBEYLI MINE OWNED BY STANDARD ENERJI URETIM, ITS FULLY OWNED UNIT

* PLANS TO START PRODUCTION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

