BRIEF- Aedes Signs Mortgage Financing With Unicredit, places bond issue

Dec 19 (Reuters) - AEDES:

* SAID ON MONDAY SIGNED MORTGAGE FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH UNICREDIT FOR EUR 45.1 MLN FOR 5 YEARS AT VARIABLE RATE

* THE AGREEMENT IS AIMED AT REFINANCING SERRAVALLE RETAIL PARK PHASES A, B AND C FOR EUR 32 MLN AND DEVELOPMENT OF PHASE C FOR EUR 13.1 MLN

* THE FINANCING WILL BE USED TO REPAY A LOAN PROVIDED BY POOL OF BANKS AT CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SERRAVALLE RETAIL PARK PHASES A AND B FOR EUR 27 MLN AND A SHORT-TERM LOAN OF EUR 4 MLN FOR DEVELOPMENT OF C PHASE

* SAID ALSO THAT IT PLACED “AEDES SIIQ S.P.A. 5% 2017 - 2019” BOND ISSUE WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 30 MLN RESERVED TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)