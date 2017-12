Dec 20 (Reuters) - TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI:

* SECURES LOAN WORTH OF USD 285.7 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS

* SECURES LOAN THROUGH FUTURE FLOW TRANSACTION UNDER ITS DIVERSIFIED PAYMENT RIGHTS PROGRAM TOGETHER WITH THE TREASURY FINANCING TRANSACTION

