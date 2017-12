BRIEF-Digital360: Shareholders approve share buyback, capital increase

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Digital360 SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR ACQUISITION OF UP TO 2 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL FOR MAXIMUM OF EUR 0.5 MLN WITHIN 18 MONTHS

* HAVE ALSO AUTHORIZED THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL FOR UP TO EUR 250,000 VIA ISSUANCE OF 2.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES

* THE AUTHORIZATION GRANTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS MEETING CAN BE EXERCISED WITHIN A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS BY DEC 19, 2022

